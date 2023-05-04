Precision Drilling (PD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

4/27/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$140.00 to C$132.00.

4/14/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00.

4/14/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$130.00.

4/10/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$174.00 to C$160.00.

3/29/2023 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$100.00.

3/27/2023 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$115.00.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of PD traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.36. 39,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.13. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of C$60.54 and a one year high of C$116.60. The firm has a market cap of C$841.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 16.525463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

