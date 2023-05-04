Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.71

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$61.71 and last traded at C$61.89, with a volume of 187346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Evercore cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$848.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.13.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 16.525463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

