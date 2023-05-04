Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 14,649 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 258,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IUSV traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 69,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.