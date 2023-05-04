Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 201,131 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,233,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.81. 657,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,873. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

