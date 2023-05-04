Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $371.33. 1,019,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,710. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.42 and a 200 day moving average of $364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.