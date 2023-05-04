Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,701,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 318,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 69,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,825. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

