Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $294,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,503. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.