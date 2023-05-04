Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New $14.64 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 6.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after buying an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 839,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after buying an additional 564,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.96. 104,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

