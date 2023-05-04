Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

Loews Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $57.98. 126,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,876. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.