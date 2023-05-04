Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,450,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 126,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.