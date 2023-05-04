Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.47. The company had a trading volume of 307,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,276. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

