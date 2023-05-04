Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes $11.02 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 1,704,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,274. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

