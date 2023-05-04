Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.40. 1,077,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $298.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

