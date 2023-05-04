Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,872. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

