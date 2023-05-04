Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $153.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

