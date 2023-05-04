Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

