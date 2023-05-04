Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 315.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

