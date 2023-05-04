Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

