Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $177.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

