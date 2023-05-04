Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

