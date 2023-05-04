Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average is $256.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

