Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

