Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Priority Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,294. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $234.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Priority Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Priority Technology by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

