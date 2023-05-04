Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Priority Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,294. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $234.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.02.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
