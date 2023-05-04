Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $496,666.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,699,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,948,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.2 %

PRVA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,460,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,518. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -218.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,716,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

