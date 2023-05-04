ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.96

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 43629163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

