ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 4.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.57. 10,265,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 28,029,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

