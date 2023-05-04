Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

NYSE HAL opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

