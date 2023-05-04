Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.