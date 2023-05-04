Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
Provident Financial stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
See Also
