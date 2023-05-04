Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

