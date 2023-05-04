PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

PTC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $1,077,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,959,889.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $1,077,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,959,889.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,744 shares of company stock valued at $64,229,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

