Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits Market Cap of $115.38 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $115.38 million and $3.03 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45084775 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,260,657.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

