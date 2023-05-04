Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issued By Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LGIH stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.69.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,165.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

