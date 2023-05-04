Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Decreased by B. Riley

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.22. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $20.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $60.78 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

