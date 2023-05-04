QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 24560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $627.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at QCR

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,842.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QCR news, Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Field acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,842.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,760 shares of company stock worth $119,740. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QCR by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

