Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.2-136.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.63 million. Qualys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-4.28 EPS.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6 %

Qualys stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 451,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,955. Qualys has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.20.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

