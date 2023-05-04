QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $535.89 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,774.08 or 0.99941297 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174564 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $359.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

