Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 1,845,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

