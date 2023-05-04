Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Position Decreased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,958 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 3,601.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Further Reading

