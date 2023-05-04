Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Rambus updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

