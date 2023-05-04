Raymond James Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$50.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 0.4 %

Cameco stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.