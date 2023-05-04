Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.36 EPS.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,505. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

A number of research firms have commented on RYN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.