Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.