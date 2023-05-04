Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $59.00.

4/28/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00.

4/28/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $58.00.

4/28/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $58.00.

4/28/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $52.00.

4/28/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00.

3/29/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE SKX traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,704. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Get Skechers USA Inc alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.