Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.00. The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 434233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.09%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

