Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $89,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REGN stock opened at $803.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.63.
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.79.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
