Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.76

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 276538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $321,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

