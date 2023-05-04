RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE RNR opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average is $192.22.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.80.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

