Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 9,385 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $21,303.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,667.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $59,655.68.

On Thursday, March 16th, Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $87,731.55.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

