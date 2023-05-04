Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells $21,303.95 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $21,303.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,667.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $59,655.68.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $87,731.55.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 558,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,536. The company has a market capitalization of $150.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.