Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toromont Industries (TMTNF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS: TMTNF) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$126.00.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

TMTNF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.